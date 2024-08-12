BOOKS: No 'phoney balance' in this short story collection of troubled times in North Belfast

THE Linenhall Library was the venue last Thursday for the official launch of a book of short stories by North Belfast man Anthony Canavan.

'Our Troubles' features tales set during the conflict years of 1968-1998 and while fictional, the stories, says author Anthony, are inspired by actual events from those turbulent years.

Among the topics featured are the ending of mixed streets, arbitrary arrest, being assaulted, stop and search, holidays, attack by Loyalists gangs, and injuries and death from bombs.

Like the main character, Finn, Anthony grew up in North Belfast during the Troubles and lost both family members and friends through violence. He went to school at St Malachy’s College before going to Queen’s University Belfast.

After graduating from university, he began his career as the curator of Newry Museum. While there he wrote Frontier Town, an illustrated history of Newry, which was shortlisted for an Irish Book Award in 1990 (and broadcast on RTÉ’s Book on One in 2010).

Anthony is currently Consultant Editor with Books Ireland, after serving as Editor for a number of years.

Speaking at the launch, Anthony said: “I was personally affected by the loss of two uncles, murdered by Loyalists, and more indirectly when three of my aunts and their families were forced out of their homes in Annalee Street by a Loyalist mob while the British Army looked on and two of my cousins spent time in Long Kesh for their involvement with the IRA.

"In my wider circle, friends I had been to school with were killed in the Troubles or served time in prison. Some people just went away and were never heard of again.

"The stories in the collection reflect these experiences. Most are told through the eyes of Finn, whom we follow from his start at St. Malachy’s College through to going to Queen’s University."

Now living in Dublin, Anthony says the stories are "from the heart".

"These stories do not attempt any phoney balance," he adds. "They are told from the perspective of ‘ordinary’ Catholics trying to get on with their lives while society collapsed around them. The reader sees things from their point of view and understands how they felt as they went to work every day not knowing if they would get home alive, be stopped and intimidated by the British Army and RUC, even being attacked in their own homes by loyalist gangs."

Speaking at the launch John Gray, Cave Hill Campaigner and former Librarian of the Linenhall said that while there have been many non-fiction books written about North Belfast, very few fictional accounts have been produced.

"The advantage of fiction is that it can get under the skin, really convey what people are going through and how they are feeling and that is what this collection of short stories does," he said. "We get a real feel for what it was like for ordinary Catholics trying to get on with their day to day existence against a background of violence and upheaval.”

'Our Troubles: Stories of Catholic Belfast during the Troubles of 1968-1998' by Anthony Canavan is available from local bookshops and on Amazon here.