North Belfast appeal for Christmas toys as demand soars

A NORTH Belfast charity is appealing for donations for their annual toy appeal as it struggles to meet the huge demand.

Mental Health Movement (MHM) was set up by Ardoyne man Caoimhin McNulty in 2019 to address the growing rates of suicide and poor mental health. It was set up in memory of a friend who took his life when he was just 13-years-old.

Earlier this year, MHM secured its first office space at the former Carnegie Library on the Oldpark Road and just three weeks ago the team launched a new counselling service for local primary school children.

MHM also delivers mental health workshops to children and young people in youth-based settings such as schools and youth clubs alongside poverty relief work such as vouchers and food bank appeals.

Now in its third year, MHM works with the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne to coordinate its toy appeal, with this year's demand greater than ever before.

"We have seen a huge demand this year," explained Caoimhin. "We have around 75 families who need support so it has been quite difficult meeting the demand. This is up from 24 last year.

"Christmas can be a very tough time for people. We haven't turned anyone away yet but it's getting to the point of having to refer them on to other community organisations. We do the best we can with the limited resources we have but the whole sector is struggling at the moment to keep up with demand, especially the food banks.

"Our annual winter appeal aims to be the beacon of hope and support for those who might otherwise go without essential necessities. It includes food and toys for children who otherwise won't get any because every child deserves a toy under the tree.

"By contributing to our cause, you can be the reason a child's face lights up with delight upon receiving a gift, a family can share a festive meal together, and individuals can find solace in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.

"We need toys for all age groups. We have been fortunate enough to have had plenty of donations so far, particular for babies and young children but we really need stuff for kids over ten years old and teenagers."

You can drop off your donations this Saturday or next between 1.30-3.45pm at the former Carnegie Library on 46 Oldpark Road.

Alternatively, you can email mentalhealth@awarenessni.info for anyone who wants to arrange a collection/make a donation.

You can also donate on Paypal @MHM500.