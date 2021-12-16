North Belfast MLAs encouraging people to get vaccine booster

NORTH Belfast MLAs are urging local people to get their vaccine booster as soon as possible as a new strain of Covid sweeps Ireland.

The vaccine booster programme has been accelerated this week, as concerns grow over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months from their second dose is now eligible to attend a Belfast Trust walk-in vaccination hub.

Boosters are also available from participating community pharmacies.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “I received my booster injection on Sunday at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital and it was a straightforward and very well organised procedure.

Royal Hospital Vaccine Centre is really well organised. Staff are brilliant & thank you to Bridie who made sure my name was spelt right. Maith sibh. Got my booster. @BelfastTrust #GetVaccinated — Carál 😷 Ní Chuilín-Nigh do lámha ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) December 12, 2021

“I’m encouraging everyone eligible for the jab to get it as soon as possible in the multiple venues currently offering the vaccine booster.

“It remains vitally important that we do all we can to prevent the spread of this latest virus variant and protect our health service from being overwhelmed.

“Early indications point towards large interest in receiving the booster, which is encouraging.

“Our front-line health and social care workers are doing an absolutely brilliant professional job and are worthy of the highest praise and our support.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to follow the medical advice and wear a mask where appropriate, socially distance and sanitise your hands regularly.”

SDLP Minister and Deputy Leader Nichola Mallon MLA also received her booster of the vaccine to tackle Covid-19 this week.

Speaking from Crusaders Football Club in North Belfast where the North Belfast MLA received her third dose, Ms Mallon praised the staff running the booster roll-out.

“I received my booster jab of the vaccine to protect against Covid-19. The staff running this significant effort across the North are doing a tremendous job, so efficient, kind and caring. They deserve our utmost gratitude.

“I also want to thank Crusaders Football Club for giving over their facility for use as a convenient walk in vaccine clinic for the people of North Belfast. This has undoubtedly helped to boost the number of local people coming forward for their first, second and third vaccinations.

“As we prepare for celebrations over the Christmas period and seeing our loved ones, we must remember that Covid-19 continues to spread and we must do all we can to protect each other and particularly those elderly and vulnerable in our community.

“Getting the booster jab provides added protection and is a key tool in our fight against this cruel virus. I would encourage everyone to get their vaccinations and booster as soon as they can. It is a straight forward and quick process.”

Booster vaccination centres include the Royal Victoria Hospital, Ulster Hospital and Belfast Central Fire Station on the Ormeau Road.

A list of pharmacies offering the booster jab is available on the Health and Social Care Board website here.