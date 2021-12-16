Walk-in boosters programme has been accelerated

VACCINE: The booster programme has been extended to everyone aged 30 and over

WALK-in boosters are now available for everyone aged 30 years and over after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme would be accelerated.

The move comes in light of the expected surge of Omicron variant cases in the North in coming weeks

With immediate effect, Health Trust vaccination hubs, including the Royal Victoria Hospital, will be open for walk-in boosters for anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months from their second vaccine dose.

Vaccinations are also available on:

Thursday 16th December noon to 6pm,

St John's GAC, Whiterock Road.

Saturday 18th December 10am to 4pm,

Deanby Youth Centre, Oldpark Terrace, Belfast.

Sunday 19th December 10am to 4pm,

Crusaders football ground, St Vincent’s Street, Belfast.

Boosters are also available from participating community pharmacies.

Health Minister Robin Swann has praised the “Herculean efforts” being made to further ramp up the delivery of Covid vaccine boosters.

“I intend to announce plans in the next few days in regards to booster availability for younger age groups,” the Minister said.

People queuing for a vaccine at the RVH yesterday

“I need to emphasise the scale of the booster programme challenge and the Herculean efforts being made to get jabs to as many people as possible in the coming weeks.

“Our health system is under immense and relentless pressure and has already been stretching itself in recent weeks to accelerate the booster programme. What is being asked of it now in terms of booster delivery is beyond anything asked of our health service in its entire history. That reflects the emergency situation we are facing with the expected surge in Covid-19 cases in January as a result of the Omicron variant.

“Faced with this emergency, the booster programme’s timetable has now been decisively shortened and intensive work will be required to further ramp-up capacity. I am very pleased to see people coming forward in large numbers for their boosters. I would appeal for patience in the event of any queues. Please be assured that vaccinator teams are working flat out and initiatives are being finalised to help speed up provision.

“Unfortunately, there have been some reports about abusive behaviour towards staff at vaccination centres. This is totally unacceptable and must stop.”

Immediate initiatives to improve capacity include the recruitment of additional vaccinators, extended opening times for Trust hubs, and a programme of walk-in clinics to complement the hubs. Potential additional locations for Trust hubs are also being identified.

The deferral of some planned routine health service activity is also under consideration in order to free up further capacity.

Discussions are also ongoing with GPs and community pharmacists on a co-ordinated drive to extend the reach of the booster programme to everyone aged 18 and over.

A list of pharmacies offering the booster jab is available on the Health and Social Care Board website here.

People are asked to be patient in the event of queues at vaccination centres. The teams will get your jab to you as soon as they can.