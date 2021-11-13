North Belfast mum has ‘had enough’ after ceiling is damaged by leak for a second time

A NORTH Belfast woman says she has “had enough” after the ceiling in her living room was damaged for the second time due to an upstairs leak.

Mother-of-three Debbie McVarnock has lived in her Brucevale Park flat in the Girdwood area for six years.

The issue first arose just before the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and just five weeks ago, she was flooded again.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Debbie explained: “I was flooded just before the pandemic.

“I kept getting the excuse that no one could come out due to Covid restrictions.

“About five weeks ago, I was flooded again. Part of the kitchen ceiling has come away.

“The whole ceiling is full of dampness. I had just redecorated the house.

“I have had no contact from Clanmil Housing and I can’t get through to them when I phone.

“I have just had enough.”

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing apologised to Debbie and said the damage to the ceiling at the property would be “repaired within the next ten days".

“We visited the home and inspected the ceiling following the most recent damage last month,” they added.

“The repair could not take place until the ceiling had fully dried out. We have inspected again yesterday and have organised for our contractor to carry out the repair next week.

“Repair of the initial ceiling damage last year was delayed when non-essential maintenance work was restricted due to Covid-19.

"This led to a backlog which we are working through with our new maintenance contractor. We very much regret that this work was not completed and we have apologised to the tenant.

“We aim to provide homes that people can be proud of and we invest in maintaining them to a high standard.”