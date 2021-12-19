North Belfast: Murdered woman named as Caoimhe Morgan

TRIBUTES: Flowers outside the house in Harcourt Drive on Sunday morning Photo by Jim Corr

THE woman whose body was found at a house in Harcourt Drive in the north of the city on Saturday morning has been named by police as 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Morgan's murder and remains in custody.

Caoimhe Morgan

Police have appealed for anyone who was in Harcourt Street or has any information to contact them.

Police release name of female victim in north Belfast murder investigation. pic.twitter.com/208mBq55t5 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 19, 2021

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the local community is in shock.

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time," he said.

Police forensics at the house in Harcourt Drive

“A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker tweeted: "Tragic and horrific news for any family to receive. If anyone has any information please share it with police. Thoughts with the family of this lady."