Goodbye to Blessed Trinity's Mr McKeever

Principal of Blessed Trinity College, Jim McKeever, says “it has been the privilege of his life, both as a teacher and principal, to have served the wonderful community that is North Belfast” as he prepares for retirement at the end of this school year

BLESSED Trinity College is set to bid a fond farewell to Principal Jim McKeever after almost 40 years in North Belfast.

Jim taught in, became VP and then was Principal of Little Flower Girls’ School, until the amalgamation with St Patrick’s College in 2017 to form Blessed Trinity College.

Acting Principal Bernadette Lyttle has been appointed as the permanent Principal and will take over from September 2023.

In a letter to parents, Jim said: “As some of you may already know, I am retiring from my role as principal and will leave Blessed Trinity College at the end of the current school year.

“It has been the privilege of my life, both as a teacher and principal, to have served the wonderful community that is North Belfast.

“I want to offer each and every one of you my very best wishes for the future, and I will continue to hope and pray that the basic right of our young people to a happy and rewarding future is fulfilled.

“Bernadette is a truly outstanding individual who will lead Blessed Trinity College with conviction and integrity. You can be assured that she will put the needs of children at the very centre of all that she does.”



