North Belfast primary school children share insights on how they learn best

LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Some of the principals and children involved in the project

AROUND 80 children from six primary schools across North Belfast have taken part in a unique research project that helped them creatively share insights into what helps and hinders their learning.

Through a series of art workshops in schools, the children’s lived experiences were captured as part of Save the Children NI’s Listen to Learn project, organised alongside the North Belfast Primary Principals’ Group and delivered by specialist Young at Art artists.

North Belfast has high levels of deprivation and child poverty, with educational attainment among the lowest in the North and so this research provides a picture of some of the challenges and successes of children in this area.

Children’s insights from the research includes the impact socio-economic challenges, such as financial difficulties and unstable living conditions can have on their ability to focus on learning.

The children’s perspective and artwork were shared as part of a special launch event at the Lansdowne Hotel. Children, teachers, principals, North Belfast MP John Finucane, the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young people and representatives from a range of organisations were all part of the event.

One of the pupils Finn said that Listen to Learn had helped him express himself.

“I felt like I could say the stuff I wanted to but didn’t know how to. It was a good place to show creativity, and it calmed me right down. In my art I drew my teachers, books and my parents who really help me learn. It was nice and relaxing, and it really brought my imagination out.”

Pupil Charlotte said: “We created drawings and sculptures of things that can help you learn. I got to use my imagination to create magical items.”

Máire Ui Éigeartaigh, head of the North Belfast Primary Principals’ Group, said: “It’s so important children get the opportunity to have input into decisions that are being made for them, decisions being made around what they need to progress.

"It’s good to hear what is important to their learning in school, but also at home and in the community. The children were so proud to be involved and really valued getting this chance to be heard.”

Duncan Ross, lead facilitator and artist with Young at Art, explained how the process worked: “We had four sessions at each school with the children telling us all about the people, places and things that help them learn.

"As well as the art we had various prompts to help find out about particular aspects of their learning. The children were also encouraged to imagine a special learning place, so we switched then from real world places to what they would want from learning spaces. So they came up with all sorts of imaginative ideas.”

Laura Feeney, Senior Partnership &and Practice Manager with Save the Children, said: “We really wanted to get understanding from children of what was important for their learning because they actually are the most important when it comes to telling us what they think they need to learn.

"We now really need to listen to them and act on the messages from this research. This is not a project, it’s a moment.”