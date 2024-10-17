North Belfast recycling centre to close for three weeks for safety repairs

A NORTH Belfast recycling centre is to be closed to the public for three weeks for safety repairs.

Alexandra Park Household Recycling Centre will be closed from Sunday, October 20 to November 10 inclusive.

Belfast City Council says the closure is to facilitate “urgent and essential repair works” to the concrete surface of the service bay and to the internal road surface to address outstanding safety concerns raised by the Health and Safety Executive and the council’s Corporate Health and Safety team.

The site is planned to reopen on Monday, November 11 but Council says this date will be kept under review, and is dependent on whether weather conditions will allow the curing of concrete and the reinstallation of skips and compactors onto the concrete surface.

The nearest alternative recycling centres are located at Blackstaff Way Recycling Centre, Palmerston Road Recycling Centre and Ormeau Recycling Centre, 6 Park Road.