CCTV footage captures masked men trying to open door of car parked outside house

VIGILANCE: The Ring Doorbell footage captured two men trying the door of a car outside a house in Sunningdale Gardens

A NORTH Belfast resident is urging neighbours to be vigilant after CCTV footage captured two men trying to open the door of a car outside her house.

Christina Sloan, from Sunningdale Gardens, was shocked after watching the two hooded men walk into her front garden and try to open the door of one of the parked cars.

The incident was captured at around 11.52pm on Monday night.

"My Ring Doorbell alarm went off and I watched as the two men came into my front garden," she told the North Belfast News.

"We have three cars parked outside the house and they walked over to my husband's car and tried the door.

"I would urge local residents to make sure you lock your cars and doors at all times, especially at night.

"I would also urge people to purchase a Ring Doorbell for that extra peace of mind."