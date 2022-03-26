Edmund Rice College and Mercy College in line for new school builds

TWO North Belfast schools are to benefit from government funding for new school builds.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced 28 schools across the North, including Edmund Rice College and Mercy College, will benefit from an estimated capital investment of £794m.

Paul Berne, Principal of Edmund Rice College said he was "delighted" at the news.

"We were delighted this week to be informed that Edmund Rice College has made the list as one of twenty eight schools for major capital investment.

"This will ensure that Edmund Rice College is a modern, state-of-the-art school that can continue to serve the needs of our community.

"It is truly great news for the school, our pupils, staff and governors who have campaigned for this for a very long time. This would not be possible without visionary governors who aspire for the very best for us.

"There is a great confidence and appetite for families to send their children to Edmund Rice College, with the school oversubscribed every year for the past five years.

"I look forward to the future and helping to deliver a new state-of-the-art, fit for purpose school that everyone can be proud of."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly welcomed the funding for the two schools.

"Fantastic news as Edmund Rice and Mercy College have qualified for major investment plans to redevelop and modernise their schools.

"This is an important step towards ensuring our young people have the best facilities and opportunities in life.

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has today announced £794m Major Capital Works Projects under the Major Capital Works Programme.



Read more: https://t.co/5MDemkBOTP pic.twitter.com/6Dhxmxrj1y — Education NI (@Education_NI) March 21, 2022

"This week the Education Minister has announced plans for almost £800 million worth of investment into 28 different schools

"Sinn Féin will continue to hold the Education Minister to account to ensure all schools across the North get the investment and support they need."

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon added: “This announcement will be hugely welcomed by the principals, staff, pupils, parents and the local communities which Mercy College and Edmund Rice both serve.

"These schools have campaigned long and hard to make this happen and their pupils present and future deserve modern and fit for purpose facilities.

"I want to pay tribute to all those who have refused to give up on this campaign, this day belongs to them. It is important now that we see movement to construction as quickly as possible.

“Our schools in North Belfast are at the heart of our community, a lifeline of hope and opportunity for all of our young people to be the best they can be.

"I am very conscious that a number of schools will be disappointed at not being included in this list and I can assure them of the SDLP’s ongoing support in the campaign to ensure all of our children and young people in North Belfast have the modern, state-of-the-art learning environment they deserve”.