New Limestone Road social housing welcomed but much more is needed

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed the granting of planning approval for new social housing in North Belfast.

Eleven apartments are to be built at Parkside Gardens off the Limestone Road in the new development by Newington Housing Association.

Councillor Whyte, who is chair of council’s Planning Committee, said further social housing schemes were needed to address the housing crisis in North Belfast.

“I welcome that these much-needed apartments have been given the go-ahead after an initial delay," he said.

"When built these apartments will provide suitable homes for people who are suffering due to the huge housing crisis gripping the north – and North Belfast in particular.

“Through my work as a councillor I have met many families in North Belfast who are struggling to obtain decent housing.

"We currently have nearly 3,000 people in this area stuck on a housing waiting list, with over 2,000 in housing stress and if we are ever going to get to grips with this issue and tackle these waiting lists we will need more social housing schemes of this nature.

“While these apartments will provide eleven homes for people that need them, it does not escape me that this a drop in the ocean given the demand for housing in this area. We need to see the minister, department and Housing Executive prioritise the building of more social housing in North Belfast and across the north so that people are not left languishing for years on waiting lists.”