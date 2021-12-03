North Belfast teacher set for huge challenge to raise money for Community Food Bank

CHALLENGE: Oisín McVicker is back. bigger and better this year

A NORTH Belfast teacher is preparing for a huge challenge which he hopes will raise money for families in need this Christmas.

Oisín McVicker, who works as a teacher in Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain, will cycle from Ardoyne to Newcastle, climb the seven peaks of the Mournes and cycle back again on December 12.

He's aiming to do it all in 20 hours – all in the name of local charity for the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne.

Last year he completed a 4 x 4 x 48 challenge and raised £6,500 for the same cause.

The original target was £2,000 to help feed 48 families on Christmas Day and Oisín and those supporting him managed to feed and supply Christmas dinners for over 400 people.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Oisín explained: “It's coming up to Christmas and I have decided to get to work on a Christmas Fundraiser for the Community Food Bank.

“The response last year was fantastic and let's just say this year's challenge won’t be any easier.

“4 x 4 x48 was mentally and physically challenging and wouldn't have been possible without the great team and support I had around me.

“This year I am going bigger and further, a 40-mile cycle to Newcastle, climbing the seven peaks and finishing with a 40-mile cycle home.

“It is a tough time for families at Christmas. I want to give something back and raise money for a very worthy cause that is the Community Food Bank.

You can donate to Oisín's GoFundMe page here.