Café owners thank customers for support after overnight break-in

OWNERS of a North Belfast café say they will not be "put down" after a break-in at their premises overnight.

Staff at Jose's Deli on the Hillview Road found the door smashed and a till stolen from inside on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, the business thanked people for their support and said it would be business as normal on Wednesday.

"We are a small local business, trying our best to make a living in testing times and this is how we are repaid from these low lives. We have all the CCTV and so do the police so hopefully those responsible are caught.

"We want to thank everyone for the support. It has been really appreciated. We won't let people like this keep us down."

Police are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1230 23/10/24.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."