Glór na Móna assisting Council after portrait of former Lord Mayor damaged during event

IRISH language organisation Glór na Móna say they are assisting Belfast City Council with their investigations after a portrait of a former Lord Mayor was damaged during an event at the weekend.

On Saturday night, Glór na Móna held a celebratory dinner in City Hall to mark 20 years since the foundation of the ground-breaking organisation.

It was later discovered that a portrait of former DUP Lord Mayor Wallace Browne was damaged and has since been removed. The extent of the damage to the portrait is not yet known and it is unclear when it will be back on public display.

Lord Browne served as a Belfast City councillor from 1985 to 2010 and served as High Sheriff in 2002 and Lord Mayor between 2005 and 2006.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Glór na Móna said: "Following the formal end of our event, a portrait within City Hall was damaged. Glór na Móna had no knowledge of this taking place and only became aware of this on Monday when contacted by council staff.

"This is completely contrary to the ethos and principles of our organisation and the spirit of our successful anniversary celebratory event. We are extremely disappointed that this took place after what was an incredibly positive evening.

"We are assisting Belfast City Council with their investigation into the circumstances of this damage."

DUP Deputy Group Leader, Alderman Dean McCullough has called for a full and robust investigation.

"It has come to our attention that the portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor, The Lord Browne of Belmont, was damaged on Saturday night after an event in the Great Hall, which was held by Glór Na Móna.

"Following our initial request for an urgent update, it appears that a person or persons unknown removed the Lord Wallace Brown portrait from the wall and smashed the glass within the frame.

"One cannot but question, therefore, if this is in any way linked to the rightful removal of the portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor, Niall Ó Donnghaile – following yet another Sinn Féin scandal.

"Further, it is worth highlighting that this particular portrait was painted by the renowned Jewish artist, Israel Zohar – again, raising another, serious question. I understand enquiries are ongoing into how this incident occurred, however, our party has called for a full and robust investigation.

"Let us be clear, we will not tolerate the portraits of upstanding public servants, and Democratic Unionists, being damaged in our City Hall."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “The portrait of former Lord Mayor, Lord Wallace Browne has been removed from public display after it was damaged over the weekend.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and looking into the circumstances which led to the portrait being damaged. No further action has been taken at this time.

“We hope to complete any necessary repairs as soon as possible so the portrait can be put back on display.”