Ardoyne's Turley scores again but young Hoops fall to defeat in Atalanta

GOAL: Francis Turley was on the scoresheet once again for Celtic in Europe

ARDOYNE youngster Francis Turley found the net once again for Celtic but it was not enough to prevent the young Hoops falling to defeat in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who made his competitive debut for Celtic's first team in August is also part of the club's squad for their UEFA Youth League games.

The elite competition is contested by the Under-19 teams of the clubs competing in the senior UEFA Champions League.

Despite opening the scoring for the Hoops in Italy, Turley and his team fell to a 2-1 defeat against their young Atalanta counterparts.

52' - CELTIC OPEN THE SCORING!! 👏



⚽️ A wonderfully taken goal on the angle from Francis Turley hands the Bhoys the advantage in Bergamo



🔵0⃣-1⃣🟢#AtalantaCeltic | #UYL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/ddZwMQvcS9 — Celtic FC B (@CelticFCB) October 23, 2024

It was Turley's second goal in three UEFA Youth League games for Celtic's youth side after netting in the opening game in a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava.

The Celtic senior team kick-off against Atalanta at 5.45pm this evening at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.