THE North is set to become the first part of Ireland or the UK to offer paid leave after a miscarriage.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed that new miscarriage leave and pay entitlements will come into effect from 6 April.

The new Regulations build on the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Act passed by the Assembly in 2022. That legislation gave working parents the right to two weeks of paid leave following the death of a child under 18, or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new Regulations will extend statutory Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay to workers after a miscarriage. The entitlement will also apply to the other affected parents and partners.

The North is now the only region on these islands that provides Paid Bereavement Leave and Pay to parents who suffer pregnancy loss through miscarriage.

The Regulations also make Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay a day-one right for workers, abolishing the qualifying period of 26 weeks of continuous employment.

Minister Archibald said: “Parents who suffer the loss of a child should be treated with care and compassion. These new rights allow women who experience miscarriage and their partner to take up to two weeks of paid leave to grieve and to support each other during a very difficult time. I welcome the Assembly’s approval of these Regulations, which will make a meaningful difference to many women and families across the North.”

It is estimated that over 9,000 people per year are affected by a miscarriage, either experienced by them or their partner.

The policy and Regulations require only a declaration of entitlement as requiring parents to provide medical evidence at such a distressing time would be insensitive, and would add an administrative burden to the already stretched health service.