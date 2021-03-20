Nuala calls for more Belfast Bikes in North

A LOCAL councillor is hoping to bring more cycling opportunities for the people in North Belfast. Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister is hoping to increase the number of docking stations in the area for the popular Belfast Bikes scheme.



North Belfast currently has just four stations, located at Carlisle Circus, Girdwood Community Hub, Mater Hospital and Duncairn Centre. Nuala is now hoping to get further bikes at popular locations such as the Waterworks and Belfast Castle.



“Over the past few months, as a family we have been using our bikes more. More and more people are cycling as well,” she explained.



“North Belfast has been left behind when it comes to cycling infrastructure.

“A number of constituents contacted me about the lack of Belfast Bikes available in North Belfast.



“I have been lobbying with Council officers to map out locations for more bikes in North Belfast. I want to see bikes in locations like Waterworks and Belfast Castle areas for locals and tourists.



“We really need an overhaul of infrastructure in North Belfast, particularly when it comes to cycling and access to the city centre. More bikes would be a step in the right direction.”

The proposal is set to go before the City Growth and Regeneration Committee at Belfast City Council next month.