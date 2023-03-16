Leading sports retailer O'Neills announce expansion at Kennedy Centre

LEADING sporting retailer O’Neills have announced plans to extend its floorspace within the Kennedy Centre this summer.



The plans for an increase on the upsized unit comes after the Kennedy Centre announced that the West Belfast shopping centre had seen an 11 per cent increase in footfall during 2022, figures which have matched pre-Covid levels for the retail and leisure hub.



Speaking on the latest figures and a promising year ahead, John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager, spoke of his “delight” with the latest figures, which he believes are “testament to the fantastic offerings at the centre”.



“We are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. We’ve had some fantastic new retailers and businesses open at the centre in the last few months as we continue to offer shoppers a great mix of national and independent brands in a modern and attractive environment,” he said.

Belfast Bikes expands into the Kennedy Centre – look out for other locationshttps://t.co/agU4VDCkNJ — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) February 14, 2023

O'Neills will increase its floorspace as part of the plan, and construction to extend the floorspace has been scheduled to start this summer.



The West Belfast shopping centre has agreed a long-term lease with O’Neills to cement its presence within the centre.



The Kennedy Centre has recently become ‘fully let’ after the addition of Canadian café Tim Hortons, party goods retailer Partybox Pixies, along with a new Clonard Credit Union site within the premises.



In addition, the Kennedy Centre also welcomed the new installation of a Belfast Bikes hub within the site with hopes to provide shoppers with a new sustainable travel method to and from the retailing site.



Mr Jones concluded: “The visitor analytics are extremely encouraging and demonstrate that our approach here is working and has the support of shoppers and businesses alike. With the expansion of O’Neill’s and the sustainable Belfast Bikes scheme up and running, we have no doubt that 2023 is going to be another exciting year for us.”