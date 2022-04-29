There's more: O'Toole pokes fun at election poster thieves

AN SDLP election candidate has poked fun at those responsible for removing his campaign posters in South Belfast.

Matthew O'Toole took to social media after his election posters were removed this week, joking that they were "presumably" taken "by fans keen for a souvenir."

"I'd like to reassure them about supply," he said. "To quote noted Irish political sage Jimmy Cricket... there's more."

The removal of the outgoing MLA's posters comes just weeks after his running mate Elsie Trainor was assaulted after confronting two men who removed her posters.

Ms Trainor had confronted the pair who called her a "republican bastard". She was later assaulted after pursuing the culprits on foot into Ormeau Park.

The South Belfast candidate took video footage of the suspects and passed it to the PSNI, who are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The SDLP received over 10,000 votes after transfers in the 2017 Assembly Election in South Belfast.

May 5's poll will be the first election contest for both Mr O'Toole and Ms Trainor.

The former was co-opted to to replace Claire Hanna as South Belfast MLA when she was elected as MP for the area in 2019.