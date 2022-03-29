OBITUARY: Danny Morgan was committed to a united Ireland up until his death

THE family of Danny Morgan, who passed away at Kilwee Care Home surrounded by his loving family on 19 March, have paid tribute to their father who they say was committed to a united Ireland right up to his death.



Born in Carrick Hill on 26 June 1938 to Mary Catherine and Joseph Morgan, Danny was always surrounded by republicanism with his father having been interned in the 1940s.



In his early teens, Danny was cast in a production of Ireland Live On by Cumann Cluain Ard where he took on various roles in re-enactments from marching to battle on Antrim Town in 1798, through the Young Irelanders.



Danny was first arrested in 1951 at a Fianna camp in Cushendun and was later arrested and interned in 1956 when he spent four-and-a-half years in Crumlin Road jail.



Shortly after this, he met and married his wife, Kathleen and moved in to Alloa Street off the Old Park Road. In 1969, the family moved to the wooden chalets in Andersonstown before being rehoused in Carrigart Avenue.

COMMITTEE: Danny Morgan, pictured in 1979 awarding best float in the St Patrick's Day parade



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his daughter Maria said: “Daddy was committed to a united Ireland for everyone up until his dying breath.



“Daddy was a bus driver before helping set up the Falls Taxi Association.



“He was a member of D Company and played a prominent role in the Battle of St Matthews along with the likes of Billy McKee.



“He always committed to bettering his community having set up a number of credit unions and was instrumental in helping bringing about the St Patrick’s Day parade, serving as chairman of the St Patrick's Day Parade Committee throughout the 70s.



“He was always a community orientated person and he will be greatly missed.”



Danny is survived by his children Kathleen, Joseph, Maria and Deirdre, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.