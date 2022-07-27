OBITUARY: Pádraigín was the only woman to ask John Lennon 'to stop ringing her'

TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast solicitor Pádraigín Drinan who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75, after suffering a cardiac seizure.



Ms Drinan was a strong advocate of human rights and represented residents at Garvaghy Road, Ormeau Road and Springfield Road in their opposition to Orange Order marches. She also worked with various women’s groups including the Falls Women’s Centre and the Rape Crisis Centre.



As a school pupil, the Glen Road woman garnered a keen interest in politics and having joined the Irish Republican Labour Party she was quickly appointed as their party secretary. In an interview with Northern Visions at the time of her retirement, she joked that she was the only person she knew who skipped school to go to Stormont.



As a student at Queen’s University, Pádraigín became a leading figure in the People’s Democracy and her commitment to the delivery of civil rights stayed with her throughout her life.

It is with great sadness we hear of the death of Belfast Solicitor Pádraigín Drinan.



Pádraigín was a community activist and formidable lawyer.



Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam dílis. pic.twitter.com/mCZ5QKIOdh — MulhollandLAW (@LAWMulholland) July 25, 2022

Speaking to the Andersonstown News following her death, Eileen Calder – who worked with Pádraigín at Belfast’s Rape Crisis Centre – said that she was like no other solicitor they had worked with.



“Money was not on her mind when she was taking on clients,” she said.



Recalling their friendship, Eileen said that Pádraigín was the only woman she knew who had to asked John Lennon to stop ringing her.



“She was always so casual about it," said Eileen. "John Lennon had got to know her through his interest in Irish politics and he used to ring her late at night from America when he was on US time. She had to be up for court the next morning and she had to ask him to stop calling her. Anytime you brought it up with her, she got a wee bit embarrassed as she wasn’t boastful at all.



“She was so humble and I’m struggling to put into words what her loss means as she was just so humble and unassuming.”

Shocked to hear that my good friend Pádraigín Drinan has died. She, through her work as a solicitor in Belfast, was a true friend of the underdog and a tireless advocate for human rights. I am greatly in her debt for all the assistance and friendship she gave me over the years. — Ray Bassett (@ray_basssett) July 24, 2022

Pádraigín worked with Christopher Napier in the Association for Legal Justice, where they dealt with many cases involving internees and their families. They also worked with families in Derry after Bloody Sunday in January 1972, taking statements that later laid the foundation of the Saville Inquiry.



Throughout her career, she represented many republican prisoners and struck up a friendship with former prisoner Marie Flynn. Speaking about their friendship, Marie said that they first met over 60 years ago.



“She used to drive her car in her bare feet and I used to think she was mad,” she said.



“Pádraigín always wanted to help the underdog and she was never motivated by making money. She set out to defend people and she defended them to the bitter end.



“When we were building the Irish school in Twinbrook, we had no money. Pádraigín and Christopher Napier did the legal work for us and put their names down as referees when we were applying for funding.



“People will know exactly all the good that Pádraigín has done. When I was arrested and went to jail, I told her not to come and visit me because I didn’t want to get her into trouble. As soon as I was released, we travelled nearly every road in Ireland going to different demonstrations.”

Pádraigín Drinan with Rev Jesse Jackson on a visit to Beechmount Leisure Centre



The daughter of Muiris Ó Droigheáin, who arrived in Belfast to teach Irish at St Malachy’s College, Pádraigín had a love for the language.



Marie continued: “She always said that our main weapon is the language and she always put her country first.



“Throughout her years she had received many threats from loyalists and also republicans and she had to move out of her house in Finaghy after it was firebombed.



“Anywhere we went, she used to be followed by the cops and we had to go up and down roads we had never been on to shake them off. She had a great mind and she was a true friend. The main thing she taught me was that if someone hurts you, let it go.”

Our dear friend paidrigín passed away last night. She continued to champion the rights of others from a hospital bed. Leave now to collect her final donation to our food bank. Even in death she provides for others. What more can be said about an angel who walked here among us. 💔 pic.twitter.com/XDms6DuDKY — Tarlach Mac Dhónaill (@Tarlach1931) July 24, 2022

Angel Torley, who worked in Pádraigín’s practice alongside her sister Brenda, described Pádraigín as someone who was eccentric and who you had to meet.



“We were in London for the Judicial Review hearing into the appointment of David Burrows and Donald Mackay to the Parades Commission. All of the other solicitors were turning up with their files in brief cases and Pádraigín arrived at the House of Lords with her files in a Curley’s bag.



“She had an individual dress sense and was turning up to court in baseball boots and a dress before it was fashionable and one time former First Minister Arlene Foster approached me to introduce herself as she thought I was the other solicitor in the case, not Pádraigín.



“Anytime diplomats were visiting from the South or America she had me on tour duty, taking them to the likes of Garvaghy Road or Ardoyne and at times it felt like I had started doing the tours before the Black Taxis,” Angel joked.



Pádraigín’s remains will leave Healy Brothers on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St Paul’s Church for 6.00pm. Pádraigín’s Requiem Mass will be on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.