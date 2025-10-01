OIREACHTAS: New chapter opens for winners of Irish language book awards

A celebration of publishers and writers of Irish-medium books was held in the National Irish Language Theatre, An Taibhdhearc, Galway, on Tuesday where An tOireachtas, in conjunction with Foras na Gaeilge, announced the winners of the 2025 Irish Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards.

The event served as a prelude to the Oireachtas media awards in Belfast over Halloween.

Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin (Irish-Language Book of the Year for Adults), was bestowed upon Bódléar, a powerful and imaginative work by Darach Ó Scolaí, published by Leabhar Breac. Gradam Réics Carló (Book of the Year for Children), shone a spotlight on Éanna Corr by Antain Mac Lochlainn, also published by Leabhar Breac, a book that captures both youthful wonder and literary artistry. Gradam de Bhaldraithe (publications translated to Irish) was awarded to Tír Bheag, a finely wrought translation of French novel Petit Pays by Gaël Faye translated by Antain Mac Lochlainn, published by Barzaz.

BÓDLÉAR: Caibidil úr á hoscailt

This year’s awards drew together 19 shortlisted works, reflecting the breadth of talent and creativity in new Irish writing today. The 2025 winners received their awards from the Oireachtas President, Éamon Ó Cuív who paid tribute to the depth, artistry, and vibrancy of contemporary Irish-language publishing.

“These awards showcase the creativity, diversity, and richness of Irish-language publishing today”, said said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas. “I congratulate Leabhar Breac and Barzaz on their remarkable achievements this year. Tonight we celebrate not only the winners, but all the authors, translators, illustrators and publishers who continue to bring passion and excitement to the creation of new Irish writing.”

A host of new and established Irish-language writers will be recognised at the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Belfast, from 29 October – 2 November 2025, when the winners of 2025 Oireachtas Literary Competitions will be announced.

The Presentation Ceremony is just one of a spectacular, multidisciplinary programme of events to be held during the course of the festival - others include: the Oireachtas Media Awards, performing arts competitions, seminars, book/CD launches, song and dance sessions, workshops, festival clubs, information sessions and so much more. All up to date information can be found on the Oireachtas website.

RESULTS: The 2025 Irish Language Publishing Awards

GRADAM UÍ SHÚILLEABHÁIN Irish Language Book of the Year for Adults

BÓDLÉAR

Author: Darach Ó Scolaí - €2,500

Publisher: Leabhar Breac - €5,000



GRADAM RÉICS CARLÓ Irish Language Book of the Year for Children

ÉANNA CORR

Author: Antain Mac Lochlainn - €1,250

Publisher: Leabhar Breac - €5,000



GRADAM DE BHALDRAITHE Book of the Year for Publications translated to Irish

TÍR BHEAG

Translator: Antain Mac Lochlainn - €500

Publisher: Barzaz - €1,500