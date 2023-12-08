Oisín embarks on Waterworks challenge to raise money for local food bank

A NORTH Belfast man has started running 100 laps of the Waterworks to raise money for a local food bank.

Oisín McVicker, a coach and founder of GaelFit Limited, has raised over £2,702 at the time of writing for the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne.

Oisín is no stranger to a pre-Christmas challenge for the service. For the last number of years, he has completed a number of extreme challenges including the 'My Everest' challenge where he completed 25 consecutive laps of Cave Hill equalling the height of the summit of Mount Everest.

This year's challenge sees Oisín and his team taking on 100 laps of the top pond of the Waterworks, beginning on Friday morning at 5am. He hopes to complete this challenge in under 36 hours.

Throughout the day, he will be joined by friends, family, the local community and schools.

"Growing up in North Belfast and working in the community, I recognise the importance of the work that the North Belfast Community Food Bank does, and the necessity of its service," he said.

"I personally have seen first-hand each year the difference it makes to the lives of the families in our communities who need it most.

"This year is my biggest challenge yet which will push me to my limits both physically and mentally. I will need all the support of our local community that I can get.

"Many families in our community are feeling the strain now more than ever and are having to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.

"Many already avail of the vital service that the Community Food Bank provides, and I would like to do my part in helping to raise some much-needed funding to ensure that the doors are open for even more families this year during these challenging times."

Tomás Ó Néill, from the Community Food Bank, added: "Any funds are absolutely vital for us to deliver meals and support this Christmas for some of the hardest hit families in North Belfast.

"Without Oisín's support, we wouldn't be able to deliver what we do.

"This Christmas will be extremely tough on families. I think it is worse than during the Covid pandemic. Everyone is under pressure."

You can donate to Oisín's challenge at https://www.gofundme.com/f/north-belfast-community-foodbank