Friends recall miraculous escape from loyalist bomb blast at Hercules Bar 50 years ago

TWO West Belfast men have recalled their miraculous escape after a loyalist bomb exploded in The Hercules Bar in Castle Street 50 years ago.

On July 11, 1974, two youths on a motorcycle hurled a duffle bag into the bar which exploded without warning.

Sixty-five people were injured in the blast, with police describing it as a "miraculous escape" for all those inside. The bar was packed as people socialised at the start of the traditional July holiday fortnight.

One of those inside was Jackie McGreevey, who was unaware of the drama that was about to unfold until his friend James Larkin grabbed him to safety away from the impact of the blast.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, James explained: "I was in town that day shopping with my wife. She went into Lipton’s supermarket in Castle Street and I said I would go into The Hercules for a pint.

"I saw Jackie sitting at the bar. I was about to go over and talk to him when I heard a hissing noise in the hallway. I saw a duffle bag with a fuse hanging out of it. I remember just shouting ‘bomb!’

"I grabbed Jackie and ran towards the toilets on the right hand side of the bar. The bomb went off and I was blown right underneath the sink.

"It was absolute chaos. The bar was packed and there was a lot of people injured. I lost 80 per cent of my hearing."

50 years on, Jackie says he is forever grateful for the quick actions of James. This week, he presented James with a framed newspaper clipping of a report of the bomb blast with a special thank you message.

"If it wasn’t for James, I could have been killed. It is a miracle nobody was killed that day," he added.

"It is emotional looking back. It doesn’t seem like 50 years ago."

Jackie and James say they will mark the 50th anniversary by going for a pint in The Hercules on Thursday.