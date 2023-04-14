Spiralling costs force Ardoyne cafe to close

CLOSURE: The Old School Cafe in the Houben Centre in Ardoyne will close this weekend

A NORTH Belfast cafe is to close this weekend due to "unsustainable rising costs".

Formally known as R City Coffee, the Old School Cafe in the Houben Centre in Ardoyne will close on Sunday (April 16).

In a statement, the owners said: "It is with huge regret we would like to inform you all of the closing of Old School Cafe.

"We took a massive risk reopening a business in the current economic crisis and unfortunately it is not sustainable to continue due to the rising costs.

"We want to thank you all for your continued support, we appreciate all who have come through our doors these past few months.

"Sunday will be our last day of service, we hope to see you all for our final goodbye.

"Catering for buffets will still continue and can be booked."