Man arrested after Oldpark Co-Op robbery

ROBBERY: Staff were left shaken after a robbery at the Co-Op on Oldpark Road

A MAN has been arrested following an armed robbery of the Co-Op on the Oldpark Road on Sunday morning.

Staff were left shaken after two men entered the premises at around 7.30am on Sunday morning armed with a knife and a metal bar and threatened staff for money from the till.

The PSNI's Detective Sergeant McGearty said: “These two suspects, who were wearing gloves and surgical-style masks over their faces, left the scene with a sum of money from the till. They left the scene in a grey Volkswagen Golf.

"Thankfully, the staff members were not harmed but this was a frightening experience for them both. One man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this offence and remains in custody at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed this vehicle or anything suspicious in the Oldpark Road area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 380 24/09/23.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín condemned the robbery and advised those with information to contact the police.

“My thoughts are with them and their families. This store provides a vital service and jobs to the community of this area. I would urge anyone who may have any information on what happened to bring it forward to the police."

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org