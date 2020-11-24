Oldpark singer Gary signs deal with top management company

AN Oldpark singer has been signed up by the management company of former Northern Ireland footballer Gerry Armstrong.

Gary Duffy (29), who works for Danske Bank featured in the North Belfast News back in April following the release of his first single, ‘Did You Really Love Me?’

Whilst 2020 has been tough for so many of us, Gary has enjoyed a successful year and has since released a second single and has now been signed up by X Pro Management.

Gary, who was previously best known for his work as a drag queen, ‘Sasha Fierce’ in the LGBT scene in Belfast is looking forward to continued success as a solo artist in 2021 and is hopeful for a EP and a record deal in the near future.

“I was approached by Gerry Armstrong and his wife, Deborah to appear on their weekly Thursday show, called Gerry and Friends,” he explained.

“I performed ‘Did You Really Love Me’ at the end of the show and then I was on again for an interview and I sang my second song, ‘Going Nowhere’.

“Gerry’s company, XPro Management approached me and we had three meetings before everything was signed.

“I also recently got confirmation that Radio One in the Balearic Islands will be playing my music.

“It people in Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca etc will be hearing my music. I guess that means I am officially international and I am absolutely over the moon!

“My goal for 2021 is to put out an EP and to get a record deal. I am hoping the EP could be released by March, with my next single hopefully ready before the end of the year.”

“I am also hoping to shoot my video for ‘Going Nowhere’ on November 28 in the Kremlin, all being well.”

“This year for me, unlike many has been a really good year for me in terms of my career and music. I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“That downtime in lockdown really helped me get focused and progress things along. I am working on new music all the time now.

“I need to have a lot of material written in order to build a bigger profile for myself.”

Check out Garry Duffy on Spotify or on YouTube at Garry Duffy Music.