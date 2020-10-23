Online worship for St Vincent de Paul members

THE Feast of St Vincent de Paul has been streamed live for members of St Vincent de Paul and Holy Family parishioners in what was a historic first.



Parishioners were unable to attend the recent service at Holy Family church due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.



Fr Perry Gildea addressed those in attendance and those watching online at home and spoke of how St Vincent de Paul had himself endured a plague and assured the congregation as the Covid crisis continues to take its toll that there is “nothing new under the sun”.



Newly appointed Northern Regional President Mary Waide read St Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians before the assembled worshippers and received holy communion from Fr Perry, who was assisted by Deacon Brendan Dowd.



While recognising the impact that the pandemic is having on families and young people as well the prospect of people losing jobs and businesses being unsustainable, the Most Reverend Noel Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor, took a moment to express his gratitude to the work of SVdP in the North Region.



He said: “I want to salute the work of the Conferences across the North Region for the great work that you do.”



Mary Waide, Regional President, SVP NI, said: “Whilst we appreciate that our members get great benefit from attending our annual Members’ Day, this Mass was an appropriate way for our region to come together and celebrate St Vincent de Paul virtually on the day that we would normally host our SVP NI Members’ Day.



“With the current restrictions it was decided that we would offer members the opportunity to join in the celebration of St Vincent de Paul from their own homes and it was a privilege to have Bishop Treanor present at the service.”