NORTH BELFAST: Only 13 bins for 34 residents

RESIDENTS living in Kinnaird Close in North Belfast have raised their concerns over health and safety risks due to overflowing bins and unsanitary conditions.

The issue centres around an area beside 34 flats. Shockingly, only 13 bins are available to residents in the flats complex.

HAD ENOUGH: The situation has reached breaking point for residents

This week, residents were visited by Workers’ Party representative for North Belfast, Chris Bailie.

“There are several very serious issues that are currently causing grave concerns for residents at Kinnaird Close and require immediate action,” he explained.

“There are 34 flats in Kinnaird Close and only 13 bins available to residents. Even during normal times this ratio would be unacceptable but during lockdown it is ludicrous.

“The current unsanitary conditions are a very serious health and safety concern.”

Mr Bailie claimed that due to the excess waste that Kinnaird Close is at serious risk of rodent infestation.

“In addition to this there is currently an area around the electric box used for anti-social behaviour by non-residents which is increasing the waste problem.

“We have written to Radius Housing and Belfast City Council requesting that immediate action is taken to rectify the unsanitary conditions residents are living under.

“We have requested that a bin for each resident is provided, or the equivalent for 34 flats in large communal bins.

“There needs to be an immediate clean-up of the area and a commitment to regular cleaning and monitoring of the close to ensure that there is not a repeat of these circumstances.

“I have also requested that the area around the electric box is closed off to prevent any anti-social behaviour in the future.

“The residents of Kinnaird Close deserve to live in a clean and safe environment and we hope that Radius Housing and Belfast City Council will work together and with residents to ensure that these issues are corrected immediately. The Workers’ Party will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that Radius Housing and Belfast City Council fulfil their duties and responsibilities for residents.”

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: “Following a request from tenants relating to waste management, a review of the bin provision at Kinnaird Close has been undertaken and additional bins will now be provided.

“In addition, the bin storage area will undergo a clean-up by our contractor and regular inspections will be made by Radius staff."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issues raised regarding Kinnaird Close and we will continue to work with the local housing association and residents to address concerns.”