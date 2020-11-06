Opening a proud new chapter in local business story: Cultúrlann bookshop trades through pandemic

it's one of West Belfast's oldest businesses with roots going back to the old Ardscoil Irish language hub at Divis Street.

However, just when An Ceathrú Póilí bookshop in the Cultúrlann thought that after 40 years it had been there, seen that and bought the tee-shirt — after all, it operated successfully through the darkest years of conflict — the shock Covid pandemic forced it to turn over a new leaf.

Now face masks, sanitiser and 'sneeze screens' are now all part of the new normal in the busy store which boasts the largest collection of Irish language books in the country as well as gift cards, craftwork and books in English of local and Irish interest.

However, as the latest Coronavirus protocols have closed down its partner-businesses in the Falls Road Gaeilge centre, including An Bia restaurant, the Gerard Dillon gallery and the popular Siobhán Mhic Chionnaith (Siobhán McKenna) theatre, many people don't realise the bookstore is the last reader standing.

LEABHRAGÁN: The shop's prize offerings including the new English-Irish dictionary, the first new dictionary of its type in 55 years

"We want people to know that we are very much still open for business even if everyone else is in shutdown," says An Ceathrú Póilí founder Áine Nic Gearailt. "We are getting ready for Christmas and have lots of of nice Christmas cards and lovely books which would make great gifts."

You can, of course, also shop at An Ceathrú Póilí online but, wear a mask, observe the protocols, and they'd love to see you in person. The shop is open from 10am-4pm each day.

And the store's unusual name, literally The Fourth Policeman? That's a nod to the magic realism of Flann O'Brien/Myles Na gCopaleen and his surreal sketches of Irish life - none of which, as it turns out, are a patch on the realities of this pandemic!