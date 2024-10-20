OPINION: Belfast Homecoming is annual opportunity to put best foot forward for Belfast

FRIENDS OF BELFAST: Betty Yee, former Controller of California was honoured with the Spirit of the Diaspora Award at the 2023 Homecoming. She is pictured with her husband Rabbi Steven Jacobs

Whilst shenanigans are going on all around us, some committed people from all sections of our community, are working together to build global business and global relationships for the great city of Belfast.

The Belfast International Homecoming (24-25th October), now in its 11th year, is again hosting many international people and business leaders in a two-day conference based in the Titanic Hotel.

They come to support Belfast, its businesses, its communities, its culture and its people.

They come because of their connection to our city and to build even stronger links for us to do business together. That’s why it’s called the Homecoming. They will be hosted by our own people, politicians such as our Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, our Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Belfast City Council, Ulster University, various business and community leaders and hosting companies.

It will also recognise those who have or are making a significant contribution to the reputation of Belfast internationally with the awarding of the prestigious Ambassador Medals.

The purpose of the Homecoming is simple, bring people together and things happen. There is much to talk about, and the wide coterie of people attending makes it even better this year. Speakers such as:-

African-American anti-gun violence campaigner Zeneta Everhart whose son Zaire survived the 2022 Tops Supermarket mass shooting in Buffalo, NY carried out by a white extremist. Earlier this year, Ms Everhart welcomed the Lord Mayor of Belfast to Buffalo where they discussed transatlantic collaboration.

Eddie Donnelly, President of the NJ Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, who controls a $50bn pension fund serving both firefighters and police in the State. He is leading a delegation of 20 fire-fighters from New Jersey.

Also among the visitors this year will be a delegation from the Irish American Caucus on New York City Council.

As well as presenting Belfast Ambassador Medals to members of the diaspora, the Homecoming will also honour individuals based in Belfast who have shone a global spotlight on the city. Among the honourees will be American Bob Ladner whose Belfast-based company V6 is carrying out the first cancer drug tests ever on the island of Ireland, Londoner Michele Thomas who brought the Room2 Hotel concept to Belfast and Trevor Marshall, who is taking his musical theatre production 'Where Eagles Fly' to America. (Opening date in Philadelphia 20th March 2025.)

The gala celebration is in the Titanic Hotel on 24 October. The visitors will also visit the Artemis Technologies plant in the Titanic Quarter the following day and later be feted at a community reception in Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Centre in West Belfast.

This is a hidden gem of a conference. People pulling together for the good of our City

Colin Anderson is founder of ASG International and an Honorary Chair of the Belfast International Homecoming.