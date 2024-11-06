Specsavers' free eye test clinics for people experiencing homelessness

CLINICAL colleagues from Specsavers Park Centre in West Belfast have volunteered at a Simon Community site in Belfast to deliver free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness in the local area.

The clinic was part of a UK-wide initiative by Specsavers to improve access to eye care for all and remove healthcare barriers for people experiencing homelessness.

The initiative was trialed in early 2024, and since then, the monthly clinics have been operating in partnership with Specsavers stores at various regional Simon Community hub locations.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative.

“We know that when people go a significant length of time without having an eye test, any issues they may have can worsen or they may develop serious eye health conditions," he said. “We were so pleased to be able to help those experiencing homelessness by hosting a clinic and it is an honour to be involved in such an important initiative.”

Reflecting on the initial clinic, Frances Black, Service Manager at Simon Community Saintfield Road said: “The visit from the Specsavers team from Park Centre had a profoundly positive impact on our clients.

"By bringing this service to our site, we alleviated the potential stigma clients might feel about visiting an eye care facility, especially when they may lack the funds to purchase expensive glasses.

“The presence of support staff made the experience less daunting, particularly for those who had never had an eye test before. Providing glasses for clients who needed them significantly boosted their confidence, as they will no longer struggle with impaired vision.”

Kirsten Hewitt, Director of Homelessness Services at Simon Community added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Specsavers to deliver an eye-care clinic at each of our temporary accommodation services in Northern Ireland. For those experiencing homelessness, maintaining your physical health often becomes a lower priority.

“Through the support and expertise from Specsavers, we are breaking down barriers to accessing basic health care for individuals pushed into homelessness.”