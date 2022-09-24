Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School extension approved

EXTENSION APPROVED: Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in North Belfast

BELFAST City Council have granted approval for an extension at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in North Belfast.

The Antrim Road school will get a three-story extension that will house 12 new classrooms.

The development is part of the School Enhancement Programme announced by the Department of Education in 2013.

This development will consist of a bridge link to the existing school building, reconfiguration of existing parking and the restoration of hard play areas.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said: “I welcome the planning approval for Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School which will go some way to meeting the multiple needs of pupils and staff.

“This primary school is one of North Belfast’s most popular schools and its good to see this extension approval granted at council.

“Investment in the school’s facilities and amenities will clearly benefit pupils with such a significant development at the Antrim Road site.

“We are all now keen to see work begin and quality facilities delivered.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Carl Whyte added: “This is really positive news for North Belfast.

“Schools and homes are the essence of our local communities and really improve the social fabric of the area.

"I am delighted this application was approved as everyone in our city should have the opportunity to access an adequate school building.”