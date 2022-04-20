Our Lady Queen of Peace pupils going green

PUPILS from Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School were joined by Cllrs Danny Baker and Caoimhín McCann to plant window boxes as part of a biodiversity project which will see the regeneration of an alleyway that runs along the back of the school.



Speaking at the school, Cllr Baker said that he was delighted to be involved in the community clean-up.



“Last year we had the idea of working with the young people within our schools to help tidy up the area,” he said.



“This will see us planting flowers within the grounds of the school but also placing potted plants into the alleyway as part of a transformation.



“The collaboration with the school kids and the community will lead us into more biodiversity and we are going to be recycling some of the bushes into dead hedges for hedgehogs and robins. We are also going to be making bird boxes.”



Cllr Baker added that the project was about educating the children around the environment, climate change and biodiversity. He said that it is something that he hopes to be involved in rolling out across the Colin area.



Primary seven teacher at the school, Niall Gribben explained that projects like this give the children ownership over the area.



“They are brightening up the area around the school with lovely plants and shrubs, then we are tidying up the alleyway behind the school.



“It will make the area a lot brighter and happier for the kids and the wider school community while fitting into what we are learning through the curriculum.”