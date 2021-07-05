Star appeal for Our Lady Queen of Peace pupils on final day

PRIMARY seven pupils at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Twinbrook have celebrated the end of term with a fun day and visit from a Star Wars Snowtrooper.



The fun day was funded by money raised by the school and a donation was also made to Charis House Cancer Care in Cookstown, the chosen charity of Emerald Garrison who provided the Snowtrooper.



Charis House is a charity close to the hearts of those involved with Emerald Garrison as they looked after one of their members, Brenny O’Neill who passed away in January of this year.



Discussing the importance of the fun day, Our Lady Queen of Peace Vice-Principal, Ria Blakely said: “We always like to give our P7s a super send off and a final lovely memory of primary school.





“These children, given Covid and everything else, have been through such a traumatic time, as a lot of us have.



“They came into P6 thinking that they were set up for transfer. They worked extremely hard whether they were transfer children or not.



“Then we went into home learning and they were in school, they were out of school, they missed out on school trips and couldn’t do group work.



“They also missed out on their school show and we felt that we owed them something. We decided to go all out and have a very special fun day as their last memory.”



In addition to the visit from the Snowtrooper, the children enjoyed an inflatable slide, disco dome, video game bus and a visit from an ice cream van.

