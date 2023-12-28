Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School Christmas appeal is huge success

PUPILS from Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry collected almost 400kg of food and a variety of household essentials including cleaning products in their Christmas appeal for the South West Foodbank based on the Stewartstown Road.

The food alone collected equates to well over £900 and on the Trussell Index is enough to provide approx 920 meals.

The appeal started in early December and the products were delivered in time for Christmas.

Principal, Nicola Dougan said she was delighted and humbled by the generosity of the pupils and their families, particularly in these exceptionally difficult financial times.

"We try to impress upon our children that there are people in our community who are much less fortunate than ourselves," she said. "The pupils appear to have taken this message to heart and responded accordingly.

"The sheer amount of foodstuff and essentials collected has been absolutely breathtaking.

"I would genuinely like to thank both our pupils and their families for the time, effort and generosity that they put into this exceptionally worthwhile venture.

"As well as benefitting the most vulnerable in our society and community it also helps our pupils to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas."