Our Lady's Nursery bid farewell to Donna after 30 years

STAFF at Our Lady's Nursery School in North Belfast have bid a fond farewell to their Principal after 30 years of service.

Donna Walsh, who served 20 years as Principal at the Deanby Gardens nursery, retired last month.

Acting Principal Grainne Drain thanked Donna for her dedication over the years to the school community.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors and everyone, I would like to express some of our gratitude to Donna for her years of service to the school," she said.

"This school has always had a great reputation and has been very highly thought of in the community and under Donna's guardianship as Principal, it has steadily gone from strength to strength.

"Her leadership has helped provide an excellent education for the children of the parish, not just academically but socially, emotionally and pastorally.

"Donna ensured the school always provided a safe haven for all pupils and their families as well as a strong Catholic ethos that has always been reflected in the interaction of all the staff with each other, the pupils, their families and indeed all visitors who come into the school.

"Donna always had your eye out for any possible sources for extra finance which you used wisely to maintain and enrich the school building and play areas as well as providing the best resources available for the children and their parents.

"It has always been obvious that Donna's main concern was always the well-being and development of the children and your success in these areas can be easily seen every year as our pupils move seamlessly on to their new primary school.

"During her tenure, the school has become firmly embedded within the parish through summer schemes, mother and toddler groups and parent classes. Your care and support of the children, their families and indeed the parish, have not gone unnoticed.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Donna as principal and I will miss her.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board of Governors to thank Donna most sincerely for everything she has done and to wish her every happiness and success in all her future endeavours."