MINDFUL MOMENT: Pink Floyd anniversary show out of this world (literally)

CAPTIVATING: The incredible Armagh Planetarium show is a celebration both of Pink Floyd and the universe around us

I'VE just had the luxury of visiting the Armagh Planetarium for a mind-blowing experience: A fiftieth celebration of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

It's an iconic album that blew my mind back then, a fusion of cosmic wonder with the hauntingly beautiful music of my idols created an unforgettable experience that was both immersive and profoundly moving.

The Planetarium is quite simply a must-see. It's filled with state-of-the art technology, offering the perfect setting to explore the depths of both space and the human mind.

On entering the building, I could already feel the excitement in the air. How lucky are we to have this amazing Planetarium, with its rich history dating back to 1783? A place that fosters curiosity about the universe was transformed into a haven for music lovers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

As the lights dimmed and the dome overhead lit up with vibrant visuals, the opening heartbeat of The Dark Side of the Moon began to pulse through the room, setting the tone of what was to come. The synergy between the music and the celestial imagery was captivating, drawing the audience into a journey that felt as expansive as the universe itself.

The projected visuals on the Planetarium dome were nothing short of spectacular, as tracks like Time and the Great Gig in the Sky played. The dome was filled with breathtaking images of galaxies, stars and cosmic phenomena. The visuals were not just random animations, they synced with and almost appeared to interpret the music, aligning perfectly with Pink Floyd’s themes of human struggle, existentialism and the passage of time.

The iconic prism artwork from the album cover was brought to life, refracting light into vibrant rainbows that merged seamlessly with swirling nebulas and endless star fields. It was as though the music was painting the universe in real time.

What struck me most was the way it blended art and science so effortlessly. The Floyd’s music – already deeply philosophical – was elevated by space exploration and the mysteries of the cosmos. The album's themes of life, death and the fragility of human existence resonated even more deeply when embraced by the beauty of our universe.

Tracks like Us and Them took on a new meaning as images of Earth from space reminded me of our shared humanity and the delicate, fragile planet we call home.

The surrounding sound system enveloped us while the dome’s visuals created a sense of floating through space, engaging not only my senses but my soul, leaving me awestruck. I found myself reflecting on how small we are in the grand scheme of things.

I highly recommend that you visit this transformative experience, which is on our doorstep. It’s a reminder how art and science can, inspire,and fill us with wonder, reminding us of the beauty of our fleeting existence.