Over £5,000 raised in memory of Caolan who died in motorcycle accident

OVER £5,000 has been raised in memory of a North Belfast teenager who died in a motorcycle accident just before Christmas.

Caolan McCormick (18) passed away in hospital on St Stephen's Day, just days after he was seriously injured in a road traffic accident when a car and motorcycle collided on the Antrim Road on December 22, 2023.

In his memory, his cousins Clare and Oonagh are running the Belfast Marathon on Sunday to raise money for Headway – the brain injury association charity who provide support and information to improve life after brain injury.

"We are running the Belfast Marathon to raise money for Headway in memory of our cousin Caolan," explained Clare O'Neill. "Caolan sadly passed away on 26th December 2023 following a road traffic accident.

"Caolan had just turned 18 in December and had his full life ahead of him, with many hopes and dreams. Had Caolan survived, Headway would have provided support and rehabilitation to maximise his quality of life.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated to allow Headway to continue to provide support to individuals living with brain injuries.

"Caolan was adored by his family and friends and will be remembered as being caring, funny and full of life. He was a naturally gifted sportsman who loved the outdoors, adventures and challenges.

"Any donations raised in Caolan's memory are much appreciated."

You can donate to Clare and Oonagh's JustGiving page here.