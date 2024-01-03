Caolan made an 'immeasurable impact' during his short life, priest tells mourners

A NORTH Belfast teenager will be remembered for the "immeasurable impact" he had in his short life.

Caolan McCormick (18) passed away in hospital on St Stephen's Day, just days after he was seriously injured in a road traffic accident when a car and motorcycle collided on the Antrim Road at around 9.20pm on Friday, December 22.

At his Requiem Mass on Tuesday at St Therese of Lisieux Church, Fr Paul Morely told mourners: "Caolan's time with us was too short but his impact was immeasurable. His presence was a blessing to the world.

"He started martial arts at age of four, won European medals and represented his country," he said. "Caolan loved the outdoors, especially running and being on his bike. He was happiest when outdoors. He loved camping, mountain climbing, kayaking and swimming.

"He will be fondly remembered by so many, including at Blacks Spar, B&Q and Royal Mail. He had secured an apprenticeship as an electrician and wanted to be his own boss.

"Caolan had an appealing smile which made him stand out in the room and lived for a laugh. He would have done anything for his family, especially his grandparents

"His last experience was doing something he loved and his passion for bikes. Caolan would tell me to tell his family that human tragedies do happen and that he will always be with them."

Tributes had flooded in for Caolan and his family on social media.

North Belfast Harriers AC expressed their deepest condolences to Caolan's family on his untimely passing.

"Caolan McCormick was a valued member of our athletic family, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We remember him for the joy and passion he brought to the sport of athletics.

One of the many tributes to Caolan

"Caolan’s dedication to his craft and the North Belfast Harriers AC community was evident in every stride he took. Whether he was sprinting on the track or cheering on his fellow teammates, Caolan’s spirit and enthusiasm were contagious.

"During this difficult time, it is important for us to come together as a community and support the McCormick family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this unimaginable loss.

"Caolan's passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. As we grieve his loss, let us also celebrate the impact he had on our lives and the memories we shared together.

"The North Belfast Harriers AC extends their deepest condolences to the family of Caolan. We stand with them in their grief and offer our unwavering support during this challenging time. May Caolan’s spirit continue to inspire us all, and may his memory live on within the North Belfast Harriers AC community."

Blacks Wines and Spar on the Antrim Road said: "Very sad to hear about the passing of our former colleague Caolan McCormick. Our thoughts are with Caolan’s family at this sad time. He was a brilliant lad and it was a pleasure to know him. May he rest in peace."

Caolan is survived by his parents Jim and Orla, siblings Naoise, Tiarnan and Siofra and wider family circle.