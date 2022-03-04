OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Slums in the sky – the campaign for the demolition of Divis Flats

DEMOLITION DEMANDS: Residents of Divis Flats march to the headquarters of the Housing Executive in 1979

THIS week in Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by former West Belfast councillor and MLA, Fra McCann, to discuss living conditions in the lower Falls during the Troubles and the campaign to see the demolition of Divis Flats.

Fra was one of the most prominent members of the campaign to demolish the flats and has recently come full circle, having been elected chair of the Falls Residents' Association.

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Andersonstown News, The Over The Wire podcast is revisiting and shining a light on the issues that have impacted on the community over the past half century.