OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Féile an Phobail – The Festival of the People

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Danny Morrison to reflect on the founding of Féile an Phobail in 1988.

Against the backdrop of the events of March that year, the community festival grew to combat the negative press inflicted on West Belfast including being referred to as a "terrorist community".

In the years that have followed, the festival has grown to become Ireland's largest community festival.