OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Murder at Milltown – a community responds

MASSACRE: In the aftermath of the Milltown Cemetery attack, the Andersonstown News established a relief fund for the families of those killed

This week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Séan Mac Seáin, former member of the Andersonstown News management team, to reflect on the Milltown Cemetery Massacre and the subsequent relief fund set up by the paper.

