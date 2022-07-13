50th Anniversary Podcast: How a West Belfast teacher's election changed the course of Northern politics

PODCAST: Bernadette Devin McAlliskey, Fergus Ó Hír, Maura McCrory, Dick Gregory (American comic and hunger strike protestor), Jim Gibney at a press conference in the Glen Inn with members of the H-Block Committee

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by former teacher and People's Democracy Councillor Fergus Ó hÍr to reflect on his party's decision to contest the 1981 council elections - which Sinn Féin was boycotting. He recalls how his shock victory unseated SDLP leader and West Belfast MP Gerry Fitt from his Council position and, following this testing o the waters, cleared the way for Sinn Féin to enter the electoral arena. A decision which ultimately paved the path to peace.

This Over The Wire podcast is part of a journalistic series marking the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News which was founded in November 1972.