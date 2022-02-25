OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The campaign to end the use of plastic bullets

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Áine McCabe, daughter of Norah McCabe who was killed by the RUC after she was struck by a plastic bullet on 8 July 1981.

Áine talks about how her mother's death has impacted upon the family and also how the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets continue to fight to see their use banned.

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Andersonstown News, The Over The Wire podcast is revisiting and shining a light on the issues that have impacted on the community over the past half century.