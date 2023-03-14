'Whirlwind few days' for West Belfast Oscar winner Paddy Jenkins

A WEST Belfast actor says it has been a "whirlwind few days" after a film he starred in won an Oscar.

'An Irish Goodbye' won Best Live Action Short Film at Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles at the 95th Academy Awards.

Finaghy Road North man Paddy Jenkins plays Father O'Shea in the 2022 short film directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White. The film also stars James Martin, Seamus O'Hara and Michelle Fairley.

It is the second major accolade for the film after it scooped the award for Best British Short at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last month.

Paddy was unable to join the rest of the cast in LA as he is currently on tour with Give My Head Peace.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Paddy said: "I have had so many text messages and Whats App messages. Everyone is lovely.

"On Sunday night, I went to my son’s house. He converted his garage into a bar so it was a great night.

The best night of our lives…



A birthday that #JamesMartin will never forget!



Our sincere thanks to the @TheAcademy for the honour of a lifetime 💚



To everyone back in Northern Ireland… we’re bringing it home!!!



✍️ - @RossJWhite & @tom_berkeley pic.twitter.com/AmfqhzjiBz — An Irish Goodbye (@AnIrishGoodbye_) March 13, 2023

"I was actually at the toilet when my son shouted that it was about to be announced. The rest of the night was just mayhem.

"It has a been a bit of a whirlwind few days. I am absolutely delighted for wee James to be the first Downs kid to win an Oscar.

"For Ross and Tom, they will go from strength to strength. They have wise heads on them for only being 27-years-old.

"I can’t imagine what they are going to go on to achieve in the future.

"I am looking forward to everyone getting back and us all meeting up for a celebration."