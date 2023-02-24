BAFTA winner Paddy to miss out on Oscars red carpet – due to Downpatrick gig

A WEST Belfast actor said he is "overwhelmed" after his film won the award for best British short at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday.

Finaghy Road North man Paddy Jenkins plays Father O'Shea in 'An Irish Goodbye', a 2022 short film directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

The film also stars James Martin, Seamus O'Hara and Michelle Fairley.

Set on a farm, estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Michelle Fairley). But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Paddy recalled a whirlwind experience at the BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

"It was overwhelming. You don’t win a BAFTA every day of the week," he said. "It was a whirlwind 48 hours from when we left to go to London. We were on the red carpet from around 3pm on the Sunday.

"Colin Farrell was kicking people out of the way to get a photo with James Martin. That is when it hit home we were part of something big.

"They had gone through quite a few categories before our one and there was great apprehension. My heart was starting to beat out of my chest at this stage.

"I hadn’t seen any of the other nominees. I started thinking maybe we had a chance.

"When it was announced, the BAFTA goes to, all I heard was ‘The Irish’ and the place just erupted."

The film has also been nominated for an Oscar, for Best Live Action Short Film.

Unfortunately for Paddy, he will miss out on a trip to Los Angeles on March 12, as he will be on stage in Downpatrick, starring as Pastor Begbie in the Give My Head Peace tour.

"The rest of the boys are heading over. The ironic thing is that I am off for the next three days after," he added.

"I am going to go to my son’s house and I will have a sherry and we will watch the ceremony and see what happens."