Paige (11) 'full of anxiety' after being left with no school place for September

A WEST Belfast mother says her daughter is "full of anxiety" after being left without a school place for September.

Tricia Donaghy, from the Springfield Road contacted the Andersonstown News to express her frustration and worry that daughter, Paige (11) has been left in limbo over the summer.

Paige has just finished St Clare’s Primary School and is one of many children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) who are without a place. Paige has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and requires extra one-on-one help with her learning.

Earlier this year, Education Minister Paul Givan said there were more than 1,000 pupils with SEN who need a school place in September.

Tricia explained: "We have applied for a number of schools. Paige has been offered to repeat P7 but she will probably be in the exact same situation this time next year.

"She is very worried. Her friends all have schools to go to in September. They are all getting their uniforms sorted and are very excited. I should be getting Paige ready for her transition to secondary school.

"There is just not enough places for SEN children. There needs to more purpose-built schools for them."

On polling day last week, Tricia handed out pictures of Paige to local politicians in an attempt to highlight her situation. Tricia says the Education Authority need to do more to help parents.

"Surely the Education Authority know that these children are coming through primary school and need somewhere to go after," added Tricia.

Paige

"I was contacted this week saying that I have a new Link Officer who will be in contact over the summer about the situation. I am in a group with other parents of SEN children and they all got the same correspondence.

"As a mother, I feel a bit helpless and I am getting more anxious as the days go past. Paige is off for the summer now but she is so anxious that she cannot enjoy it.

"The Education Authority need to sort it out. SEN children should not be left with this anxiety."

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We fully understand that this is an anxious time for the family and are committed to ensuring that all children with Special Educational Needs receive an appropriate school place that meets their needs.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring families have support and information, all parents/carers of children without a school place were updated on 28th June and 8th July.

"The latest update for families included details of their dedicated Family Support Link Officer who will be providing personalised support until a placement is confirmed.

“In this specific case, we are continuing to consult with the family and appropriate schools in relation to the pupil’s placement. This is an ongoing process, and we cannot pre-empt the outcome of that.”