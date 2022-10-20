At last! Stewartstown Road park opens today

OPEN: Patrick Anderson from the Department for Communities, Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Christina Black and Joan O’Hara from The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative at the new park

A NEW community events space, the striking 13-metre ‘Leap of Faith’ sculpture, and a play park with a range of accessible and sensory equipment are just some of the key features in a multi-million-pound park which opens at noon today, Thursday.

Páirc Nua Chollann is a £5.6 million development at Stewartstown Road, opposite the Colin Connect Transport Hub and Colin Town Square. The park had previously been beset with significant delays and will open more than a year behind schedule.

Other features within the park include a nature-focused education zone, a cycle ‘pump track’, marked routes for walking, running and cycling, public toilets and an outdoor gym.

The project was funded by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and the Department for Communities. It was delivered and will be operated by Belfast City Council.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black said: “This is a stunning new destination public park for people from all communities to enjoy. The much-loved Leap of Faith sculpture, first installed in 2010, has been restored and relocated at the park’s new main entrance, providing a very impressive welcome to visitors.”

“The development of Páirc Nua Chollann contributes to a number of priorities within the city’s key strategic plan, the Belfast Agenda. It will play a significant role in regenerating the area, it will improve health and wellbeing by encouraging people to get outdoors and get active, it provides new facilities for our children and young people, and it will support our good relations agenda.”

The Department for Communities provided £690,000 toward the construction of the park as well as the land where the park is located. It will also provide additional funding over the next three years to help maintain the park.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted that my Department has played a vital role in delivering this significant project.

"My Department has a long-term strategic commitment to the regeneration of this area, as lead partner in delivering the Colin Town Centre Masterplan.

"This impressive new outdoor space is a vital element of that plan which will undoubtedly become a well-established focal point for the community to enjoy, with all the benefits that brings to health and well-being.”

Annie Armstrong, Manager, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership added: “It’s great to see this new destination park open in Colin.

"The community has been waiting a long time for this and it’s a very welcome addition to the local area. We know the park will be extensively used by local residents and hope to see people from neighbouring areas also make use of these fantastic facilities.”

To mark the opening of the park, introductory BMX, skateboarding and parkour sessions will be announced in the coming weeks, along with details of a community celebration event which will take place later this autumn.